Burr Carlton Lee of Stantonbury.
Passed away suddenly on 27th January,
aged 56 years.
Beloved Son of Greta, partner of Kevin and friend of many.
Now with the Lord,
until we meet again in glory.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday, 20th February at St James Church, Church Street, New Bradwell MK13 5LG. Followed by burial at New Bradwell Cemetery, MK14 5AT.
All flowers accepted.
Finch & Sons Family Funeral Service,
19 Stratford Road, Wolverton MK12 5JL.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 14, 2019
