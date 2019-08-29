|
|
|
NEAL Bryan James Of Bletchley, passed away peacefully at Willen Hospice on 16th August 2019 aged 45 years.
He was very much loved
and will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Crownhill Crematorium Oak Chapel on Friday 6th September at 11.30am. Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Bryan would be appreciated for Willen Hospice and may be left in the bucket at the Crematorium or cheques made payable to Willen Hospice sent c/o
H.W. Mason and Sons, 9 High Street, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AR.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Aug. 29, 2019