Woolward Brian Albert Brian sadly passed away peacefully on
Saturday 2nd February 2019
aged 78 years.
A dearly loving husband to Janet,
a Father and Grandfather.
He will be sadly missed, by his
friends and family
The Funeral service will take place on Friday March 1st 2019
at the Oak Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium,
Milton Keynes at 11.30am
He was never much of a gardener so immediate family flowers only,
However donations in memory of
Brian gratefully received for
Willen Hospice can be made on
the day of the service.
All enquiries may be forwarded to:
Co-Operative Funeralcare
191 Queensway, Bletchley
Milton Keynes
MK2 2ED
Tel: 01908 646424
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 14, 2019
