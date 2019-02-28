|
|
|
FITZWILLIAM Brian Cyril Passed away peacefully
on Monday 18th February at
Milton Keynes Hospital aged 75 years.
The Funeral will take place on Wednesday 6th March at 1.45pm in Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium.
Brian was a long time member of the Netherfield Residents Association.
He also served as a Councillor for Woughton Parish Council.
He will be greatly missed by Family, Friends and Neighbours.
Flowers or alternatively donations for Men/Women in Sheds Charity which can be sent C/O Funeral Directors
Milton Keynes Family Funeral Service
12, Whitehorse Drive
Emerson Valley
MK4 2AS
01908 505570
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More