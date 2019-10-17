Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason's Funeral Directors
9 High Street
Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire MK16 8AR
01908 611112
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
13:00
St Peter and St Paul
Olney
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Clemson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Clemson

Notice Condolences

Brian Clemson Notice
CLEMSON Brian Robert Of Olney, previously Landlord of
The Old Swan, Astwood and Manager of the CIT Social Club,
Cranfield University, sadly passed away in Milton Keynes University Hospital on the 7th October 2019 aged 73.
Very much loved by his wife Jackie, daughter Samantha and her husband Richard, granddaughters Harriet and Georgia, he will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 22nd October at 1.00pm at St Peter and St Paul, Olney followed by Private Committal at Crownhill Crematorium. Family flowers only please but donations in Brian's memory are for MK Hospital Charity Cancer Centre Appeal and can either be placed in the plate at the service or made by cheque and sent care of
H W Mason and Sons, 9 High Street,
Newport Pagnell MK16 8AR.
Tel: 01908 611112.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.