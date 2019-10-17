|
|
|
CLEMSON Brian Robert Of Olney, previously Landlord of
The Old Swan, Astwood and Manager of the CIT Social Club,
Cranfield University, sadly passed away in Milton Keynes University Hospital on the 7th October 2019 aged 73.
Very much loved by his wife Jackie, daughter Samantha and her husband Richard, granddaughters Harriet and Georgia, he will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 22nd October at 1.00pm at St Peter and St Paul, Olney followed by Private Committal at Crownhill Crematorium. Family flowers only please but donations in Brian's memory are for MK Hospital Charity Cancer Centre Appeal and can either be placed in the plate at the service or made by cheque and sent care of
H W Mason and Sons, 9 High Street,
Newport Pagnell MK16 8AR.
Tel: 01908 611112.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 17, 2019