|
|
|
Scarth Brenda Margaret Passed away peacefully on
20th February 2019, aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of the late Selwyn,
Mother, Grandmother and
Great-Grandmother who will be
missed and fondly remembered.
The funeral service will take place
on Tuesday 12th March 2019 in
Freeman Memorial Church,
Bletchley at 12.15pm,
followed by committal at
Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for
'University College London
- Huntington's Centre'
to fund research into finding
a cure for Huntington's Disease
can be sent by cheque payable
to the charity, care of:
H.W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley
MK2 2PD, Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More