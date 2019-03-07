|
|
|
ROYAL Brenda Joan Passed away peacefully
on 22nd February 2019
aged 85 years.
A much loved mum of Sue, Jane,
David and Lisa and adored Nan
and Great-grandmother.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
The funeral to celebrate Brenda's life will take place in the Oak Chapel
at Crownhill Crematorium on
Thursday 14th March at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only but
donations, if desired, to benefit
'Rett UK' may be sent c/o
Heritage & Sons,
1 Vicarage Road, Bletchley,
MK2 2EZ. 01908 372700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 7, 2019
