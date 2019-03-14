Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
12:15
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
PENN (Bren)
Brenda Jeanette Sadly passed away in
Willen Hospice on 5th March 2019,
aged 81 years after illness.
Dearly loved by husband Chris, daughter Belinda and son-in-law Mick, grandchildren Emma, Adam and Wayne and close friends.
She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday 21st March in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium, at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired to benefit Willen Hospice and MENCAP can be placed in the Chapel collection on leaving. Cheques made payable to either charity can also be sent c/o 3 Woodland View, Wolverton. MK12 5EG

The Co-operative Funeralcare
J S Cowley & Son
71 High Street
Stony Stratford
Milton Keynes
MK11 1BA
Tel: (01908) 565353
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 14, 2019
