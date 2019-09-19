|
Cross Bob Sadly died on 4th September, aged 85, much loved by family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at the Cross and Stable Church, Downs Barn, Milton Keynes, on Wednesday 25th September at 2.00pm. There will be refreshments after the service. Flowers from family only please, donations can go to SSAFA or
The Epilepsy Society.
Enquiries to H.W Mason & Sons,
Bridge House, 97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD,
Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Sept. 19, 2019