Mason's Funeral Directors
9 High Street
Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire MK16 8AR
01908 611112
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
14:00
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Binnie Matthews Notice
MATTHEWS Binnie Joyce of Olney,
formerly of Stoke Goldington,
sadly passed away on 29th July 2019 at
Milton Keynes University Hospital,
aged 86 years.
Devoted mother of Jean and Denise
and much loved grandmother
and great-grandmother,
she will be dearly missed.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
on Tuesday 20th August at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please but donations to British Heart Foundation
may be left in the collection plate
or cheques payable to the charity
can be sent to: H. W. Mason & Sons,
9 High Street, Newport Pagnell
MK16 8AR
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Aug. 8, 2019
