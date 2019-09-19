|
|
|
Canvin Betty of Green Lane, Wolverton.
Sadly passed away on
10th September 2019.
She will be sadly missed
by her son Roy, Penny
and her grandsons Phil and Sam.
The funeral service will take place on
Friday 4th October at 12.15pm in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium.
Donations are welcome to benefit Willen Hospice and may be left at the Chapel after the service or sent by cheque to H.W. Mason and Sons
68a Wolverton Road
Stony Stratford
MK11 1DT
Tel 01908 561561
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Sept. 19, 2019