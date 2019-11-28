|
BARWICK Betty Passed away peacefully on 18th November 2019 at Milton Keynes Hospital surrounded by all her family.
The funeral service will be held at
12.00 noon on Tuesday 10th December at The Church of Ss Peter & Paul, Olney followed by cremation at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough.
Family flowers only. Donations for Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance and Willen Hospice may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, The Birches, 4-6 Bedford Road,
Brafield on the Green, NN7 1BD
Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Nov. 28, 2019