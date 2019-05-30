|
SWANN Beryl Passed away peacefully on 21st May aged 92 years.
She was a much loved Mother
and Grandmother who will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
The service to celebrate Beryl's life will take place at Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium on Wednesday 12th June 11.45am, please wear a splash of colour.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, for the benefit of
'Willen Hospice' and
'Cancer Research UK '
can be sent directly c/o
Heritage & Sons, 1 Vicarage Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes,
MK2 2EZ. 01908 372700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on May 30, 2019
