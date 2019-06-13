Home

Mason's Funeral Directors
9 High Street
Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire MK16 8AR
01908 611112
Beryl Bates

BATES Beryl Patricia Of Newport Pagnell, passed away
on 29th May 2019, aged 81 years.
A much loved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend,
who will be missed every day.
Funeral Service takes place at Crownhill Crematorium, Oak Chapel
on Friday 12th July at 2pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired are for Parkinson's UK, Cheques payable to the charity may be sent to H W Mason & Sons, 9 High Street, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AR
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on June 13, 2019
