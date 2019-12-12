|
|
|
SHARP Bernard John Of Olney, formerly of Stagsden,
passed away peacefully at Bedford Hospital on Wednesday
4th December 2019, aged 80 years.
He will be greatly missed by
all his family and friends.
The service to celebrate John's life will take place at The Parish Church of
St. Peter & St. Paul, Olney on Friday 20th December at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
If anybody would like to make a donation in John's memory,
the family have chosen
Alzheimer's Society to be the beneficiary and can be forwarded to:
H.W. Mason & Sons, 9 High Street, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AR.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Dec. 12, 2019