BRADLEY Bernard Francis Sadly passed away on Tuesday 24th September 2019, aged 85 years.
Beloved Husband to Margaret,
loving Father to Carol and Brian a
devoted Grandfather and Great Grandfather, he will be dearly missed
by all who knew and loved him.
The Funeral service will be held at the
Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium on Tuesday 8th October, 11.00am.
Family flowers only donation if desired to Willen Hospice.
Co-operative Funeralcare
191 Queensway
Bletchley
Milton Keynes
MK2 2ED
Tel: 01908 646424
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 3, 2019