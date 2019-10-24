|
COX Barry Richard Passed away at Milton Keynes Hospital on the 8th October 2019 aged 73 years. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 5th November at 12.00pm
St. Frideswide's Church, Water Eaton, Bletchley.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired are for Age UK. Cheques payable to the charity can be sent care of
H.W Mason & Sons, Bridge House,
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley,
Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD.
Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 24, 2019