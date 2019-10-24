Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
12:00
St. Frideswide's Church
Water Eaton, Bletchley
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Cox

Notice Condolences

Barry Cox Notice
COX Barry Richard Passed away at Milton Keynes Hospital on the 8th October 2019 aged 73 years. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 5th November at 12.00pm
St. Frideswide's Church, Water Eaton, Bletchley.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired are for Age UK. Cheques payable to the charity can be sent care of

H.W Mason & Sons, Bridge House,
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley,
Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD.
Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.