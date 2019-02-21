|
SELLARS Barbara Lucy Passed away at
Milton Keynes Hospital
on the 13th February 2019,
aged 94 years.
A loving wife to the late Reginald.
Dearly loved by sons
Terry and Brian, her Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren
and Great-Great Grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held on
Thursday 7th March 2019 at
11:45am at The Willow Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium, Milton Keynes.
Family flowers only are requested.
Donations, if desired can be made on
the day of service to
Alzheimer's Society or cheques
made payable to the charity
may be sent care of
H.W. Mason & Sons,
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, MK2 2PD.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 21, 2019
