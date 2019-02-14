Home

Funeral
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
12:45
Loughton Baptist Church
Loughton, Milton Keynes
Barbara Herrington Notice
HERRINGTON Barbara Mary
(nee Gurney) Died peacefully 21st January
in Addenbrooke's Hospital,
Cambridge, aged 88 years.
Widow of Arthur Herrington,
dear mother and grandmother.
Funeral on Monday 18th February
at 12.45 pm at Loughton
Baptist Church, Loughton,
Milton Keynes.
Donations, if desired, payable
by cheque to Tear Fund,
may be forwarded to

The Co-operative Funeralcare
71 High Street
Stony Stratford
Milton Keynes
MK11 1BA
Tel: (01908) 565353
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 14, 2019
