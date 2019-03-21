|
|
|
Bolton Audrey May Of Newport Pagnell sadly passed away with dignity on March 11th 2019
at Willen Hospice, Milton Keynes and will be sadly missed.
Wife of the late Thomas,
treasured Mum of Steve and Geoff and much loved mother-in-law of Karen and Elizabeth. Devoted grandmother to Marie, Sarah and Chris and devoted great grandmother to their children and much loved by all her family.
The funeral service will take place on Monday, 8th of April at St Peter &
St Paul Church, High Street,
Newport Pagnell at 12:45pm.
Family flowers only but donations if desired to Willen Hospice,
in her memory.
Cheques payable to the charity can be sent to: H.W. Mason & Sons,
9 High Street, Newport Pagnell,
MK16 8AR.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 21, 2019
