Aslan Quartey

Aslan Quartey Notice
QUARTEY Aslan Isaac Of Stony Stratford, sadly passed
away at John Radcliffe Hospital on
8th November 2019, aged 33 years.
Cherished memories left behind for his mum Vicky, dad Mike (Biggles), children Leona and Isaac,
brother Sam and his daughter Maisy,
family and many friends.
The funeral service will take place in the Oak Chapel at Crownhill Crematorium on Thursday 12th December 2019 at 2.45pm
where all will be welcome.
Family flowers only please but donations on behalf of the ITU John Radcliffe Hospital or the Baby Care Unit at MKUH Trust Fund will be
gratefully accepted.
For further information please contact
H W Mason & Sons
68a Wolverton Road
Stony Stratford
MK11 1DT
Tel: 01908 561561
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Dec. 5, 2019
