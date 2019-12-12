|
|
|
Rampello
(nee Vagliviello) Antonietta
(Toni) Passed away at Milton Keynes Hospital on Friday 6th December, aged 65.
She was an incredible wife, mum, nonna, sister, auntie and friend and
will be missed by all that knew her.
Her unforgettable smile will be
shining down on us all from above.
The funeral service will take place at 11.30am on Monday 16th December at St Thomas Aquinas Church, Bletchley.
Family flowers only please.
If you would like to make a donation,
we are collecting for the 'Red House
Surgery' in Bletchley who cared
so well for Toni for so many years.
Cheques made payable to the surgery can be sent care of H. W. Mason & Sons, Bridge House, 97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD.
Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Dec. 12, 2019