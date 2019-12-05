|
Pittam Anthony Charles
"Tony" Of Old Stratford sadly passed away on 26th November 2019, aged 89 years.
He will be greatly missed by all
his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 18th December
at St. Peter and St. Paul's Church, Cosgrove at 11.00am.
By request, family flowers only. Donations are gratefully accepted
for Willen Hospice.
All enquiries to
H.W. Mason and Sons
68a Wolverton Road
Stony Stratford
MK11 1DT
Tel 01908 561561
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Dec. 5, 2019