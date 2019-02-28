|
|
|
MUNNELLY Anthony
(Tony) Passed away peacefully
on the 17th February 2019.
A loving Grandad, Father,
Brother, Son.
The funeral will be held in
the Oak Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium,
Milton Keynes, on Thursday
7th March at 11.30am.
Family flowers only are requested.
Donations, if desired, are for
"Oxford Kidney Unit Trust Fund"
can be made on the day of the service
or cheques payable to the
charity sent care of
H.W Mason & Sons,
Bridge House, 97 Victoria Road,
Bletchley, Milton Keynes,
MK2 2PD, Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More