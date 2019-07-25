Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Millis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Millis

Notice Condolences

Anthony Millis Notice
MILLIS Anthony Albert Of Newton Longville,
passed away peacefully on
16th July 2019, aged 91 years.
Tony will be missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 7th August 2019 in the
Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Tony for 'Cancer Research' can be sent care of:
H.W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road
Bletchley
MK2 2PD
Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on July 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.