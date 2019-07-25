|
|
|
MILLIS Anthony Albert Of Newton Longville,
passed away peacefully on
16th July 2019, aged 91 years.
Tony will be missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 7th August 2019 in the
Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Tony for 'Cancer Research' can be sent care of:
H.W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road
Bletchley
MK2 2PD
Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on July 25, 2019