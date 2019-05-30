|
BELLHAM Anthony (Tony) Passed away on 17th May 2019,
aged 92 years.
Beloved husband of 68 years
to Barbara.
Much loved father of Susan & Rosalyn.
Dear grandfather and
great-grandfather.
Tony will be sadly missed by all
who knew and loved him.
The Funeral Service will take place at
St James the Great Church, Hanslope on Thursday 6th June at 2.00pm.
Donations to Willen Hospice may be left in the collection or cheques payable to the charity can be sent to:
H.W. Mason & Sons,
68a Wolverton Rd, Stony Stratford, MK11 1DT
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on May 30, 2019
