Annette Guess

Annette Guess Notice
GUESS Annette Eva Passed away on the
1st December 2019 aged 84 years.
A beloved Mum and Granmar.
She will be dearly missed
by her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 18th December at 2.00pm in the Oak Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium.
All feel welcome to
wear purples and lilacs.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired are
for Willen Hospice.
Cheques payable to the charity can be sent care of H.W Mason & Sons,
Bridge House, 97 Victoria Road,
Bletchley, Milton Keynes,
MK2 2PD, Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Dec. 12, 2019
