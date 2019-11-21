|
HOUGH Anne Following a long illness,
Anne died aged 86 at
Caton House Nursing Home, Bletchley.
Much loved and greatly missed.
Caring mother to Barbara and Carole, sister to David, grandmother to Alan, Marilyn, Karen and David.
Great grandmother to Skye,
Finley, Poppy & Willow,
Auntie to Wilfred, George,
Anne and Fiona.
Formerly of Stratford-Upon-Avon
and Cornwall, Anne will be fondly remembered by those she taught
at Probus CP School, for the many creative groups she belonged
to and for her love of owls.
All welcome to Anne's funeral and celebration of her life, which will
take place in the Willow Chapel,
at Crownhill Crematorium,
Milton Keynes, on
Wednesday 27th November 2019
at 10.15am.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired,
to 'Vale Wildlife Hospital'
and 'Dementia UK'
which may be left after
the service or sent c/o
Heritage and Sons Funeral Directors,
1 Vicarage Rd, Bletchley,
Milton Keynes MK2 2EZ,
tel. 01908 372700 or online www.cpjfield.co.uk.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Nov. 21, 2019