Hill Anne Passed away at Milton Keynes Hospital on the 8th June 2019, aged 82 years. She will be greatly missed
by her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 28th June 2019 at 12.15pm in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium. Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, are for Macmillan Cancer Support. Cheques can be sent care of H.W Mason & Sons,
Bridge House, 97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD.
Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on June 20, 2019
