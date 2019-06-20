Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Hill

Notice Condolences

Anne Hill Notice
Hill Anne Passed away at Milton Keynes Hospital on the 8th June 2019, aged 82 years. She will be greatly missed
by her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 28th June 2019 at 12.15pm in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium. Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, are for Macmillan Cancer Support. Cheques can be sent care of H.W Mason & Sons,
Bridge House, 97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD.
Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.