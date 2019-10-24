MASON Ann

(née Shrimpton) Passed away peacefully on

Wednesday 16th October 2019

at her home in Newport Pagnell,

aged 84 years,

surrounded by her family.

She will always be sadly missed

by her husband Roy,

children Duncan, Jane and James

and her 7 treasured grandchildren,

along with her many friends

and work colleagues.

The funeral service will be held at

St Peter and St Paul Church,

Newport Pagnell, Bucks

MK16 8AR on Wednesday

6th November at 12 noon.

This will be followed by a

private burial attended by her

immediate family members only.

Family flowers only please,

donations in memory of Ann

for Willen Hospice in appreciation

of the loving care administered

to her during her illness.

Our sincere thanks to all

doctors and nursing staff

for their care and kindness.

All enquiries to

H.W. Mason and Sons,

Undertakers, Newport Pagnell

Bucks. MK16 8AR. Tel: 01908 611112. Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 24, 2019