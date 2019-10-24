|
MASON Ann
(née Shrimpton) Passed away peacefully on
Wednesday 16th October 2019
at her home in Newport Pagnell,
aged 84 years,
surrounded by her family.
She will always be sadly missed
by her husband Roy,
children Duncan, Jane and James
and her 7 treasured grandchildren,
along with her many friends
and work colleagues.
The funeral service will be held at
St Peter and St Paul Church,
Newport Pagnell, Bucks
MK16 8AR on Wednesday
6th November at 12 noon.
This will be followed by a
private burial attended by her
immediate family members only.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Ann
for Willen Hospice in appreciation
of the loving care administered
to her during her illness.
Our sincere thanks to all
doctors and nursing staff
for their care and kindness.
All enquiries to
H.W. Mason and Sons,
Undertakers, Newport Pagnell
Bucks. MK16 8AR. Tel: 01908 611112.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 24, 2019