Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason's Funeral Directors
9 High Street
Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire MK16 8AR
01908 611112
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:30
Crownhill Crematorium in the Oak Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Eglesfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Eglesfield

Notice Condolences

Ann Eglesfield Notice
EGLESFIELD Ann Elizabeth
Sadly passed away at home on
18th August, aged 60 years.
A very much loved wife to Richard,
wonderful mother to
Elizabeth and Thomas,
sister to Sally and Jill,
special auntie to Harriet and
all her nieces and nephews.
Ann will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place on
Thursday 5th September at
Crownhill Crematorium in the
Oak Chapel at 11.30am.
No flowers please.
Donations to Willen Hospice
may be left in the collection
as you leave the Chapel,
forwarded directly to the Charity or
by cheque to the Funeral Directors.

H W Mason & Sons,
9 High Street, Newport Pagnell,
MK16 8AR.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.