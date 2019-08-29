|
|
|
EGLESFIELD Ann Elizabeth
Sadly passed away at home on
18th August, aged 60 years.
A very much loved wife to Richard,
wonderful mother to
Elizabeth and Thomas,
sister to Sally and Jill,
special auntie to Harriet and
all her nieces and nephews.
Ann will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place on
Thursday 5th September at
Crownhill Crematorium in the
Oak Chapel at 11.30am.
No flowers please.
Donations to Willen Hospice
may be left in the collection
as you leave the Chapel,
forwarded directly to the Charity or
by cheque to the Funeral Directors.
H W Mason & Sons,
9 High Street, Newport Pagnell,
MK16 8AR.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Aug. 29, 2019