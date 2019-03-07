|
|
|
Charlton Ann Vanessa Passed away peacefully on
18th February 2019, aged 78 years.
Treasured wife of Trevor and
Mum of Debbie and Sharon,.
Ann will be sadly missed and
fondly remembered by all her family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Wednesday 13th March
in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only please however donations, if desired, for Willen Hospice can be sent by cheque payable to the charity, care of:
H.W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road
Bletchley
MK2 2PD
Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More