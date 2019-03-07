Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Charlton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Charlton

Notice Condolences

Ann Charlton Notice
Charlton Ann Vanessa Passed away peacefully on
18th February 2019, aged 78 years.
Treasured wife of Trevor and
Mum of Debbie and Sharon,.
Ann will be sadly missed and
fondly remembered by all her family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Wednesday 13th March
in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only please however donations, if desired, for Willen Hospice can be sent by cheque payable to the charity, care of:
H.W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road
Bletchley
MK2 2PD
Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.