BYRON Andy Of Newport Pagnell, passed away on 31st August 2019 aged 35 years, surrounded by his loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was a very much loved partner, dad, son, brother and uncle who will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service to take place at Crownhill Crematorium Oak Chapel on Tuesday 17th September at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Andy appreciated for 'MK Hospital Charity Cancer Centre Appeal' may be left in the plate at the crematorium or cheques made payable to the charity sent c/o H.W. Mason and Sons, 9 High Street, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AR.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Sept. 5, 2019