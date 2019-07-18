Home

Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
12:15
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Notice Condolences

Andrew Dougan Notice
Dougan Andrew
(known as Ian) Passed away on the 5th July,
aged 84 years.
Will be greatly missed by his family
and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 23rd July at 12.15pm,
in the Oak Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired are for Poppy Appeal British Legion, cheques made payable to the charity can be sent care of H.W. Mason & Sons, Bridge House, 97 Victoria Road, Bletchley,
Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD.
Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on July 18, 2019
