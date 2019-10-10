|
|
|
ROGERS Alison Farrel It is with great sadness our brave and wonderful Alison passed away on 4th October 2019, aged 61.
Dearly loved partner of John,
devoted mother to Jamie, daughter of Roy and Hazel (dec), sister of Tricia, stepmother to Donna and Michelle, grandmother to Chloe and Liam.
Taken too soon, her passing leaves an enormous hole in our hearts.
She will be greatly missed by all
who loved her.
Funeral service to take place at Crownhill Crematorium Oak Chapel on Monday 21st October at 12.15pm.
No flowers please, donations will be warmly received for
Cancer Research UK
or Macmillan.org.uk
left in the chapel or care of
H W Mason & Sons Funeral Directors,
9 High Street, Newport Pagnell,
MK16 8AR.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 10, 2019