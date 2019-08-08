Home

Mason's Funeral Services
68a Wolverton Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK11 1DT
01908 561561
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:30
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Alexander Watson Notice
Watson Alexander Sadly passed away at his home in Heelands on 30th July 2019,
aged 71 years.
Loved and forever remembered by his wife Margaret, daughter Nicola and her husband Glenn,
daughter Susannah, son Barry, grandchildren Luke, Emma and Jaxon, sisters Rosemary and Pauline, late brother Jimmy, family and friends.
The funeral service will take place in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium, on
Friday 16th August 2019 at 11.30am, where all will be welcome.
Family flowers only please but donations gratefully received on behalf of Willen Hospice.
For further information please contact
H W Mason & Sons
68a Wolverton Road
Stony Stratford
Mk11 1DT
Tel: 01908 561561
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Aug. 8, 2019
