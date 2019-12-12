|
|
|
Middleton Albert Of Shenley Wood Retirement Village, formerly of Lovatt Drove, Bletchley, sadly passed away on
1st December 2019 aged 93 years.
He will be greatly missed by his loving wife Olive, his children Ron, Alan, Carole and David, all of his grandchildren
and great grandchildren
and all who knew him.
The funeral will take place on
Tuesday 7th January 2020 at 1.15pm in Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium. Flowers are welcome, or donations
to Dementia UK, if desired.
Finch & Sons Family Funeral Service
231 Queensway, Bletchley, MK2 2EH.
Tel: 01908 367777
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Dec. 12, 2019