Finch & Sons Family Funeral Service Ltd (Bletchley)
231 Queensway
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2EH
01908 367777
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
13:00
Crownhill Crematorium, Oak Chapel
Albert Bolger Notice
Bolger Albert
"Bossy Boots" Sadly passed away on
13th July 2019, aged 90 years.
Beloved Husband to Betty,
Father to Phil, Sue, Terry & Rob,
Grandad & Great Grandad
to the tribes.
The funeral service will take
place at Crownhill Crematorium,
Oak Chapel, on Monday 29th July
at 1.00pm.
Bright colours to be worn please.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired,
are welcome for Ward 20 MKUH
c/o Finch & Sons
Family Funeral Service
231 Queensway, Bletchley,
MK2 2EH, 01908 367777
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on July 18, 2019
