The Co-op Funeralcare Milton Keynes
71 High Street
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK11 1BA
01908 565353
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
14:30
Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Alan Knox Notice
Knox Alan Passed away suddenly on
12 th September 2019.
Much loved father to Adam and Jason and their families.
Grandfather to Haydn, Michaela,
Alfie, Mollie, Emile and Louis.
The funeral is to take place at 2.30pm Friday 4 th October 2019 in the
Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium.
Friends are warmly invited back to the
Conservative Club Stony Stratford afterwards for light refreshments.
Family flowers only or donations to Prostate Cancer UK

All enquiries to
J S Cowley
71 High Street
Stony Stratford
Milton Keynes
MK11 1BA
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Sept. 26, 2019
