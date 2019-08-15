Home

Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
14:00
Crownhill Crematorium, Oak Chapel
Alan Evans Notice
Evans Alan Passed away at MKUH
on the 26th July 2019,
aged 75 years.

Much loved Husband of Mary,
Father to Martin, Peter (deceased)
and Julie. Father-in-Law to Mark
and Einat. Grandad to Noah,
Poppy, Emma & Guy.

Funeral service to be held at
Crownhill Crematorium, Oak Chapel
on Thursday 22nd August 2019
at 2.00pm.

No dark clothing and
family flowers only please.
Donations to the British Heart Foundation and Kidney Research UK may be sent c/o Heritage & Sons,
The Willows Funeral Home,
1 Vicarage Road, Bletchley,
Milton Keynes, MK2 2EZ,
Tel: 01908 372700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Aug. 15, 2019
