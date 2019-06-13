Galvin Aiden It is with great sadness that the family of Aiden Galvin, aged 23

announce he died on May 25th 2019

in a car crash in Kent.

Aiden was born 8th October 1995 in Milton Keynes; he lived in Coventry between 2002 and 2013 then returning to Milton Keynes.

Aiden will be lovingly remembered by his (Mum) Tracey Smith (Stepdad) Martin Smith (Dad) Peter Galvin (Step Mum) Sadie Galvin, (Sisters) Lee-Ann and Kirsty-Ann Galvin, (Half-brother) Jacob Smith, (Niece) Elora Galvin, (Granddad) Adrian Ball, Wider family in the UK and Ireland and many more.

He will also be remembered by friends and colleagues at CityFibre

and Silverbug.

A cremation and service of celebration of Aiden's Life will be held at

The Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium, Milton Keynes, MK8 0AH at 12.15pm on Friday 21st June 2019.

All who knew Aiden are welcome to attend service.

The dress code is relaxed and informal.

An opportunity to share memories, stories and a Guinness or 2 will follow the service. Information will be provided at the service.

Memorial donations to

Brake Road Safety Charity

or flowers may be sent to

H W Masons, 68a Wolverton Road, Stony Stratford, Milton Keynes,

MK11 1DT.

Tel 01908 561561 Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on June 13, 2019