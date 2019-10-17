Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:00
St Mary's Catholic Church
Aspley Hill
Woburn Sands
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Adrian West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adrian West

Notice Condolences

Adrian West Notice
West Adrian Of Emberton, formerly of Bow Brickhill,
passed away peacefully on the
1st October 2019, aged 78 years.
A loving father and grandfather.
The funeral service will take place
on Friday 25th October at 12pm in
St Mary's Catholic Church,
Aspley Hill, Woburn Sands.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired, are for
Parkinsons UK. Cheques can be
sent care of H.W. Mason & Sons,
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, MK2 2PD.
Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.