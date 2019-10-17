|
West Adrian Of Emberton, formerly of Bow Brickhill,
passed away peacefully on the
1st October 2019, aged 78 years.
A loving father and grandfather.
The funeral service will take place
on Friday 25th October at 12pm in
St Mary's Catholic Church,
Aspley Hill, Woburn Sands.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired, are for
Parkinsons UK. Cheques can be
sent care of H.W. Mason & Sons,
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, MK2 2PD.
Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 17, 2019