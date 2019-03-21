Home

Adrian Hardwick Notice
Hardwick Adrian Much loved Husband,
Father and Grandad.
Passed away peacefully on
13th March 2019,
aged 67 years.
He will be greatly missed
by his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place on
Thursday 28th March in the
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium at 2pm. Immediate family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to benefit
Willen Hospice can be left as you
leave the chapel or sent by cheque
payable to the charity, care of:
H.W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, MK2 2PD
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 21, 2019
