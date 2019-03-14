Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Wolverton
159 Church Street
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK12 5LA
01908 311 355
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
14:45
Oak Chapel at Crownhill crematorium
Adam Sukhnandan Notice
Sukhnandan Adam Of Bradwell Village passed away
on the 1st March, aged 69.

A much loved son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and martial arts instructor who will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.

The funeral to celebrate Adam will be held in the Oak Chapel at Crownhill crematorium on 25th March at
14:45. The celebration will continue after the funeral at the Queen Vic and Prince Albert pubs in Bradwell Village.

The family wishes to extend the invitation to all that knew him.
Colourful clothing preferred.

Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 14, 2019
