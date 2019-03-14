Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
14:30
Clydebank Crematorium
North Dalnottar
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Wishart (known as Billy) BROWN

Notice Condolences

William Wishart (known as Billy) BROWN Notice
BROWN William Wishart (known as Billy) Sadly, after a long illness, on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Newcastle Freeman Hospital. Billy, beloved husband of Sheona, much loved son of Alex and the late Dorothy, loving brother of Jim and brother-in-law to Moira and Colin, and proud uncle to Andrew. He will be sorely missed by all family and friends. Funeral service at Clydebank Crematorium, North Dalnottar, on Monday, March 18, at
2.30 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Milngavie Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.