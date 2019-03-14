|
|
|
BROWN William Wishart (known as Billy) Sadly, after a long illness, on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Newcastle Freeman Hospital. Billy, beloved husband of Sheona, much loved son of Alex and the late Dorothy, loving brother of Jim and brother-in-law to Moira and Colin, and proud uncle to Andrew. He will be sorely missed by all family and friends. Funeral service at Clydebank Crematorium, North Dalnottar, on Monday, March 18, at
2.30 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Milngavie Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
