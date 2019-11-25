Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roderick BRASS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roderick (Anthony) BRASS

Notice Condolences

Roderick (Anthony) BRASS Notice
Brass Roderick (Anthony) (Edinburgh)
Sadly, Roddy passed away, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Monday, November 4, 2019, aged 57 years. Much loved son of Catherine Brass (nee McCabe) and Roderick Brass. Roddy touched the lives of many as a partner, cousin, nephew, grandson and a friend. Funeral service to take place on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Seafield Crematorium, at 2 pm, to which all are welcome. He is loved and missed by all who knew him. Flowers, if desired, to be sent to Unit One, East Telferton Industrial Estate, EH7 6XD.
Published in Milngavie Herald on Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -