|
|
|
JENKINS Margaret Peacefully, at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, on July 7, 2019. Margaret, beloved wife of the late John Jenkins, loving mother of Paul and much loved granny to Emily and Anna.
Fortified by rites of Holy Catholic Church. RIP.
Receiving prior to Mass, at St Joseph's RC Church, Milngavie, on Thursday, July 18, at 9.30 am, thereafter to Clydebank Crematorium, North Dalnottar, arriving 10.30 am. All family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Milngavie Herald on July 11, 2019