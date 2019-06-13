|
BURNIP Ellen (Known to friends as Jamie Hunter), peacefully in her sleep, on Monday, May 27, 2019. Ellen, dearly loved daughter of Ann and Ken and much loved sister of Thomas. Funeral service, to which all friends are respectfully invited, at Clydebank Crematorium, North Dalnottar, on Friday, June 14, at 1.30 pm. Bright colours to be worn by request. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Action For Children.
Published in Milngavie Herald on June 13, 2019
