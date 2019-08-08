|
JOHNSTON Christina Suddenly, on July 25, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, aged 60. Christina, beloved wife of Jim, dearly loved mother of Christina and James, daughter of Margaret and the late Joseph Glendinning and sister of the late William Glendinning. Funeral service at Killermont Parish Church, Bearsden, on Monday, August 12, at 1 pm. There will be an interment on Wednesday, August 14, at Kilnaughton Cemetery Isle of Islay at 11.30 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited, donations if desired to Erskine Charity SC006609.
Published in Milngavie Herald on Aug. 8, 2019